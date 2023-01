LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington.

It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. The warrants include attempted murder, criminal threats, and a parole violation. He’s expected to be extradited in the next few weeks.