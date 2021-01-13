California man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendants while on flight to NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two flight attendants while he was a passenger on a 2019 flight to New Mexico. Federal prosecutors said 43-year-old Alton James Johnson of Yuba City entered his plea Tuesday. Johnson will remain in custody pending sentencing and prosecutors said he’s facing a six-month prison sentence. The incident occurred on a Dec. 23, 2019, flight from San Diego to Albuquerque.

Johnson was accused of repeatedly touching a female flight attendant up and down her legs. After she told him to stop, Johnson then grabbed the flight attendant inappropriately. When a second flight attendant stepped in and asked Johnson not to touch any flight attendants, prosecutors say he forcefully grabbed the second flight attendant by the arm. According to his plea agreement in the case, Johnson admitted to being under the influence of alcohol but conceded that he was in control of his actions when he committed the assaults.

