ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a California man Monday after he was caught on video pointing a gun at people inside the Albuquerque Downs Casino. A city transit employee told police Deandre Davis was on a city bus when he was punched in the face by another passenger.

He then saw Davis pull out a gun and follow that passenger off the bus. Police say he was then captured on video running in with the gun and pointing it at several people. When Davis left the casino, he saw officers and threw his gun away before running off.

He was taken into custody a short time later. Davis is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.