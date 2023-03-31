NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Tax and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla has had her conviction overturned on a mistake by the attorney general’s office. Padilla was convicted of embezzling $25,000 while doing accounting work for a Bernalillo grading and trucking firm from 2011 to 2013. At the time, Padilla was also the Tax and Revenue secretary under Governor Susana Martinez.

The investigation of Padilla’s actions began in 2015. The attorney general’s office under Hector Balderas determined Padilla was committing crimes for six years in her secretary position, up until she resigned in late 2016. Padilla was then charged in 2018 in Santa Fe.

Padilla’s attorney argued the charges were filed in the wrong district court. In August 2019, she was indicted in Sandoval County, but her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the statute of limitations ran out in January 2019. A district court judge denied the motion but left it open to appeal upon conviction.

On Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, the appeals court wrote that Padilla was charged after the six-year statute of limitations had run out. The judge ordered that her case be dismissed. Padilla served five years of probation for the conviction.