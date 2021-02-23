Bystander stabbed outside Farmington mall

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A bystander was stabbed while trying to help stop an armed man. According to the Farmington Police Department, around 6 p.m. on Monday, 46-year-old Raymond Willie bought a knife inside a store at the Animas Valley Mall and then started threatening people outside.

When a bystander tried to help security disarm him, police say Willie stabbed him. It took pepper spray to subdue Willie. Police say the victim transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he was treated and now in stable condition. Willie is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.