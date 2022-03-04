ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hard to miss smashed or boarded-up windows at businesses when driving throughout the metro. Sometimes it’s a burglar, but most of the time it’s the work of a vandal and it’s costing small business owners time and a lot of money.

“This is a major hit to us so we are going to deal with it and in the end more good is going to come out of it than bad but it’s definitely a pretty big blow financially for us,” said The War Room School of Jiu-Jitsu owner, Jose Garcia.

Garcia says the damage happened some time after hours Monday night and repairs for two large windows can be costly for small business owners, with them usually having to shell out thousands of dollars out of pocket to fix. Another business, Alchemy Wellness, near Menaul and San Pedro, was also hit earlier this week after a suspect broke in through the front door leaving shattered glass everywhere.

“It’s heart wrenching, its depressing, its sad, but at the same time we have a job to do which is to serve our community in some way, shape or form and so we are doing the best that we can to dust ourselves off and get back to what our purpose is,” said Alchemy Wellness Co-Owner and President, Sam Shore.

MMA fighter and Albuquerque native, Diego Sanchez, works out at the War Room school of Jiu-Jitsu and says it’s time to start cracking down on vandalism. “We need to get to the bottom of why people are just going around Albuquerque and breaking windows and it’s just a terrible injustice to all of the local companies and businesses that are making ends meet,” said Sanchez.

Local glass companies say they’ve seen calls for repairs due to vandalism multiply recently with an average of two calls for repairs at local business per day. “I’ve been in business over 20 years I would say in the last three years I’ve seen the break-ins and vandalisms for no reason almost quadruple if not more. the majority of our work is because of vandalism and break-ins,” said Albuquerque Glass and Windows Owner, Fernando Herrera.

Garcia says if the vandals are caught, he would rather them come out to his school and do community service or take some training rather than going to jail. Sanchez says he is offering up a $500 reward for anyone with information about the vandalism at the Jiu-Jitsu school.

As for Alchemy Wellness, they too aren’t looking to punish the vandals, but to know why they were a target, as well as offer the vandals assistance to prevent them from damaging other businesses in the future.