Business owner outraged suspect who stole work trucks released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is outraged after the man arrested for stealing her work trucks and using them for smash and grabs was released from jail. The DA wanted him to stay locked up till trial, the judge disagreed.

The people at the electrical contracting company McDade-Woodcock say they’re frustrated, “What we don’t understand is why. Why do they keep letting these criminals back out and they turn around and commit crimes again,” says Randy Dupuy, Vice President of McDade-Woodcock.

Last week, six vehicles were taken from the business and used as battering rams to break into Dad’s Fine Jewelry Store and Butch’s Guns Shop. “We’re out thousands and thousands of dollars and so are these other companies that they ran the trucks into their businesses and he’s had to serve no time not even a week,” says Sharon Pendroncelli, President of McDade-Woocock.

Albuquerque police recovered all the vehicles and arrested 22-year-old Leroy Martinez. They say he was wearing McDade-Woodcock gear he’d stolen from one of the trucks when they nabbed him.

Monday he appeared in court and prosecutors asked that Martinez be held until trial, saying the crime clearly shows he’s a threat to the community.

Judge Daniel Ramczyk thought he’d be better off back home in Grants being monitored by the courts. “It sounds like something going on in your life that is allegedly out of control and at this point rather than have you just sit in a jail until trial. PTS is gonna try to figure out what’s going on to see if they can get you some help,” Ramczyk said.

As far as his victims are concerned, Martinez has run out of chances.”This guy has committed crimes over and over and over again at some point to me they are just going to be an offender,” said Pendroncelli.

Martinez has been in trouble with the law before. He’s been arrested on drug and car theft charges in the past couple of years.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in that destructive crime spree. Investigators say when they asked Martinez to name his partner in crime he said he only knew him by the name “Smiles.”