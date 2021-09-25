Bus stop hit and run suspect arrested

Crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say the suspect in a hit and run at a bus stop has turned himself in. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says the department and U.S. Marshals arrested 31-year-old Miguel Ortiz in connection to the September 16 hit and run of a 12-year-old girl at a bus stop in Meadowlake.

A school bus camera captured the SUV before it left the scene. A witness told deputies the vehicle flew past a stop sign at Journey and High Mesa Road and fled the area.

Ortiz is charged with accidents involving personal injuries. At last check, the girl was taken to an Albuquerque hospital and is expected to be okay.

