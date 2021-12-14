Burglary suspect arrested after overnight search in Lincoln County

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglary suspect has been caught after a chase and overnight search near Capitan. Felix Rocha-Perez is accused of breaking into a public defender’s pickup then a building on Suddereth last Saturday.

Investigators say he’s also charged with stealing a minivan from the Inn of the Mountain Gods in October. The sheriff says New Mexico State Police tried to pull over Rocha-Perez in the Gavilan Canyon area overnight but called off the pursuit for safety reasons. The chase picked back up in Capitan where Rocha-Perez eventually escaped on foot. Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff says Rocha-Perez was found.

