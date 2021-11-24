Burglars cut power, break into popular Albuquerque restaurant

It was a terrible way to start the holiday week for a popular New Mexican restaurant. Someone broke in and stole the safe, adding insult to injury, they also trashed the place. This is the second time in five years, the restaurant has been targeted despite having cameras. They have no surveilence video because the crooks cut the power first.

“They came in the front door, they pried open the front door,” said Valerie Pacheco, who helps operate El Charritos New Mexican Restaurant, with the rest of her family.

Two locks and duct tape now secure the front door at El Charritos on Central and 47th. Friday night thieves broke into the well-known restaurant, the owners say they had no idea about the break in until Saturday morning when they showed up to open.

Alarms didn’t go off, and their security cameras didn’t capture anything, because the burglars cut the power outside. They say the thieves took off with their safe, which was bolted down inside their loved office and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Now after almost two years of struggling through the pandemic, they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to survive another setback. “It’s very disappointing,” said Pacheco. “We keep going because we have amazing customers, but what do we do?”‘ she said.

They say they did check with surrounding businesses to see if their surveilence cameras may have caught something, but nothing was picked up. We reached out to APD to find out about the progress on the investigation, we did not hear back.