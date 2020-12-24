Burglar steals antlers, antique gun and more from Four Corners home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A burglar stole some pretty distinctive items from a Four Corners home. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the thief took off with elk antlers, and a lamp made from antlers. An antique gun and a small Navajo rug in a frame were also taken. The break-in happened between Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. The Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information is asked to call Detective Farni at 505-334-7742.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery