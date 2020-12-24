Burglar steals antlers, antique gun and more from Four Corners home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it has arrested 29-year-old Arthur Bennett, an Analysis Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) offender. Police state Bennett has been identified by a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who routinely commit crimes in the community.

Bennett has been arrested for two felony warrants, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. According to APD, on December 22, 2020, a high-risk stop was conducted on a confirmed stolen vehicle.