Burglar steals antlers, antique gun and more from Four Corners home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A burglar stole some pretty distinctive items from a Four Corners home. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the thief took off with elk antlers, and a lamp made from antlers. An antique gun and a small Navajo rug in a frame were also taken. The break-in happened between Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. The Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information is asked to call Detective Farni at 505-334-7742.
Latest Crime News
