ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing several metro businesses. Albuquerque Police say William Berry is involved in at least seven commercial burglaries.

Police say it began with theCalibers near I-40 and Washington and Jan. 22. Like in other burglaries, they say he removed a window without breaking the glass, snuck in, and stole seven guns.

Police finally caught him in the act while conducting surveillance, they watched him remove a window from a business near Menaul and I-25. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. Berry now faces several charges including aggravated burglary and commercial burglary.