Brothers charged in 2020 murder back in court this week

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two brothers accused of killing another man will be back in court Monday. Brandon and Steven Candelaria are accused of killing Luciano Montoya back in November of 2020.

It happened in a southeast Albuquerque apartment. Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES