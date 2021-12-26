Brothers charged in 2020 murder back in court this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two brothers accused of killing another man will be back in court Monday. Brandon and Steven Candelaria are accused of killing Luciano Montoya back in November of 2020.
It happened in a southeast Albuquerque apartment. Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Both are charged with first-degree murder.