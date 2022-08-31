ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the man accused of murdering another man after an alleged argument over speeding, pled not guilty Wednesday. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gonzales gunned down Abner Antillon outside his South Valley home. Gonzales claims Antillon was speeding, which led to an argument.

BCSO investigators say Gonzales opened fire as Antillon was walking back to his truck. Gonzales claimed he was afraid Antillon was going to get a gun but detectives say he didn’t have a weapon.

A judge will now decide if Gonzales will stay in jail until trial. Joesph Gonzales is the older brother of Fabian Gonzales, who was found guilty for his role in Victoria Marten’s murder.