ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars.
Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.