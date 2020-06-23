Live Now
Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Brother of airman pleads not guilty to aiding in killing of Sasha Krause

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KRQE)- The brother of an Air Force airman charged in the murder of Sasha Krause has pleaded not guilty. Samuel Gooch entered his plea on Monday in Arizona to his charge of attempting to hinder prosecution.

Authorities accused him of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin in May to pick up the rifle used to kill Krause. Mark Gooch, the younger brother of Samuel Gooch, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of Krause.

The 27-year-old Mennonite woman from Farmington disappeared in January. A month later, her body was found in Arizona.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss