Brother of airman pleads not guilty to aiding in killing of Sasha Krause

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KRQE)- The brother of an Air Force airman charged in the murder of Sasha Krause has pleaded not guilty. Samuel Gooch entered his plea on Monday in Arizona to his charge of attempting to hinder prosecution.

Authorities accused him of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin in May to pick up the rifle used to kill Krause. Mark Gooch, the younger brother of Samuel Gooch, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of Krause.

The 27-year-old Mennonite woman from Farmington disappeared in January. A month later, her body was found in Arizona.

Related Coverage: