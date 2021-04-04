Person throws brick into Nob Hill cafe window Easter morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Nob Hill restaurant was vandalized while employees were inside, preparing for one of its busiest days of the year. The owner of Cinnamon Sugar and Spice Cafe, Kanella Chronis, says someone drove up to the front of the restaurant, grabbed one of the bricks they use to hold down patio tents, and threw it through the window.

She says the person ran away after noticing restaurant staff behind the counter. Employees cleaned up the broken glass and the owner estimates the damage to cost about $1,500.

But Chronis says she’s grateful it wasn’t worse. “We’re just now getting back on our feet, not exactly how you want to start the day,” said Chronis. “We made it through the riots, we did okay with everything, and I’m just glad that no one got hurt.”

The restaurant was still able to stay open Sunday.