ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is accused of killing another man over a stolen bike will have his trial Monday.

Breon Kindred, 30, is accused of shooting and killing La-Von King back in 2020.

Police reported Kindred spotted King riding what he believed to be his stolen bike on Pennsylvania near Zuni. They claimed Kindred and another suspect confronted King before he was shot and killed.

Kindred allegedly took off with the bike, and authorities later found it at his apartment. Kindred is charged with murder.