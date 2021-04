ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the scene of two separate shootings near Menaul and the Big-I. Police say the shootings happened within five minutes of each other at the Quality Inn and the Ramada hotels on Menaul.

Despite the proximity, police do not believe they are related. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.