ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man who agreed to undergo treatment instead of being sentenced for a breaking and entering case from last year is now being sentenced to probation. Zakerie Montoya pleaded guilty to breaking and entering as well as assault on an officer for an incident at a home near Rio Bravo and Broadway.

In his plea agreement, he agreed to undergo mental health treatment but was rejected from the program. Judge Joseph Montano sentenced him to 18 months probation in place of treatment.