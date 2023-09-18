CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad mother has been found guilty of not doing enough to protect her 12-year-old from overdosing on fentanyl.

Alexis Smith was found guilty by a jury of intentional child abuse resulting in death and one other count of child abuse on Friday.

Her son, Brent Sullivan, was found dead after overdosing on fentanyl back in 2021.

The jury determined that Smith knew her son was using drugs and had previous overdoses, but did nothing to stop him from continuing to use the deadly drug.

A sentencing date has not been set. Smith’s mother is facing similar charges. Her trial is scheduled for November.