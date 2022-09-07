ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of raping and stabbing a 70-year-old woman in the Bosque in August has pled not guilty. He was in court Wednesday afternoon and pled not guilty to all charges.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he took the Railrunner from Los Lunas to Albuquerque. That’s where they say he sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman running on the Bosque trail near 2nd and Woodward. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested him after a day-long manhunt. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 14.