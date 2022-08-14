BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked.

Their goal was to steal items they found and sell them for cash.

Barnard was arrested in 2021 for allegedly setting a fire in the bosque in Valencia County. He told deputies he set the fire because he “wanted to see if they could put it out.” He was also just released last month.