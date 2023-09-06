BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – After pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, 33-year-old Joe Alex Abeita III has been sentenced to more than three years in jail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Abeita has a criminal record. In 2012, he was convicted of using a firearm in a violent crime, according to the DOJ. Because of that felony conviction, he is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

In March of 2022, tribal police officers tried to arrest Abeita outside the Isleta Tribal Court building on a federal warrant. During the interaction, officers discovered he had a loaded gun, according to federal court documents.

Now, a federal court has sentenced Abeita to 38 months in jail. He will also have to serve three years of supervised release following his jail time, according to the DOJ.