ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gregory Jojola, 32, or Bosque Farms was sentenced on Wednesday to four years and two months in prison for assault. A Department of Justice press release states on November 24, 2020, Jojola pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate partner and two counts of assault of an intimate partner by strangling and suffocating.

The plea agreement states on August 30, 2019, Jojola assaulted his partner, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, at a home they shared in Bosque Farms on the Pueblo of Isleta. Jojola admitted he assaulted Doe by striking and wounding her. Jojola also held Doe down twice and strangled her to the point she thought she was going to die because she could not breathe.

Once released from prison, Jojola will be under three years of supervised release.