EL PASO, T.X. (KRQE) – On Saturday, November 18, border protection officers seized 354 pounds of methamphetamine from the bed of a pickup truck at the United States/Mexico border. The driver was attempting to cross the border into the United States at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry when a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the truck bed.

The vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old Mexican woman, was taken to a secondary exam area for an X-ray scan inspection. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the drugs were divided into 161 foil-wrapped bundles that were hidden beneath the truck bed liner.

The driver has been taken into custody and turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hector Mancha, the CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation, says, “This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times.”