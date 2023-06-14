SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Texas troopers say they’ve stopped two FedEx van “clones” carrying migrants at the Southern Border. Four people have been charged in the alleged smuggling scheme.

Friday, June 9, Border Patrol agents stopped the vans and a third vehicle. Together, they were carrying 26 people from Mexico and Guatemala, who were all in good health, border officials say.

The encounter is just part of the more than 300,000 individual instances of encounters between border officials and people looking to enter the U.S., Border Patrol says. That’s from this year alone.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt smuggling schemes and

the illegal operations of the Transnational Criminal Organizations,” El Paso Sector Chief

Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good said in a press release. “I am grateful for our law enforcement partnerships at the state, local and federal levels. This alliance is successfully disrupting dangerous criminal organizations, their leadership, and their human smuggling schemes.”

Border officials say the travelers aboard the fake FedEx vans were processed according to standard procedure. Four alleged smugglers are facing charges, border officials say.