LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder 2,000 miles across the country was caught at an immigration checkpoint near Las Cruces. Border Patrol says they caught 20-year-old Salvadorian National Abel Alexander Castro Juarez earlier this weekend hiding in the bathroom of a bus.

He was wanted for murdering Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale, Virginia on July 24.