Body of missing Texas woman found in Roosevelt County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of a missing Texas woman has been found in Roosevelt County. The Muleshoe Police Department reported 41-year-old Jamie Edgmon missing earlier this week. Friday, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department announced her body was found in an undisclosed location. The Sheriff’s Office says two potential suspects are in custody.
Latest Crime News
