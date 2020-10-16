Body of missing Texas woman found in Roosevelt County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of a missing Texas woman has been found in Roosevelt County. The Muleshoe Police Department reported 41-year-old Jamie Edgmon missing earlier this week. Friday, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department announced her body was found in an undisclosed location. The Sheriff’s Office says two potential suspects are in custody.  

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss