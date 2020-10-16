Body of missing Texas woman found in Roosevelt County

(WJMN) - The U.S Department of Justice (DOJ) finds that American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average and four out of five Native women will experience some form of violence in their lifetime. Many people may be wondering the same thing: why? Whitney Gravelle, the tribal attorney for the Bay Mills Indian Community, said it's due to a lack of resources, law enforcement jurisdiction, and inter-generational trauma.

"Only tribes or the federal government can assert jurisdiction over crimes committed on reservations unless you're like a [Public Law] 280 out in the west. But, when you have a non-Indian perpetrator on the reservation, the only person who can assert jurisdiction over that non-native is the federal government. So when you have a case of murder, rape, stalking, or violence, the only individuals who can come in on reservation and actually assert jurisdiction is the federal government," said Gravelle.