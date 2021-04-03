Body in northwest residential street sparks homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating the death of a man found in a residential intersection Saturday morning. Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a call of a person in the middle of the road at the intersection of Pinewood Drive and Cherrywood Avenue NW.

Officials say when police arrived, they located the man in the road who was reportedly beyond medical help. He was pronounced dead at the scene. From evidence at the scene, police determined this was not a hit and run accident and it became a homicide investigation.

No known suspect information is known at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.