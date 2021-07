ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently on scene at a homicide investigation in the southeast part of town. Officials say police were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Cuatro Cerros Trail Southeast shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police located a deceased man outside of the home. Homicide detectives have begun their investigation but little is known at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.