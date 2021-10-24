Body found outside of Las Cruces identified

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County Sheriff’s officials say they have identified the woman found south of Las Cruces. Caroline Frances Cherry, 34, was spotted in an area known as “the quarry” back on October 15.
Officials say she was not from the area but believe she may have had ties to someone in Doña Ana or El Paso counties. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department.