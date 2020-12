ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning the public to watch out for holiday scams. "There is a far better chance of being protected if you just take an extra second to thinkg about if this activity is reasonable," said FBI Intelligence Analyst Brian Soucie.

Agents say in 2019, New Mexicans lost $18 million in online scams. This year, 40% of New Mexicans have reported scams.