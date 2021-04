ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide on northeast Wyoming Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a callout at 1358 Wyoming Blvd NE and found the body of a dead man in an alleyway.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating and very little information is known at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.