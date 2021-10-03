Body found behind Taos McDonald’s

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating after a body was found behind a Mcdonald’s in Taos Saturday. Police have not identified who it was and are still working to determine a cause of death.
At this time, no arrests have been made and they have not identified a suspect. This story is developing.