Bodies discovered at Sunport identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have identified the four people whose bodies were discovered on Friday in a vehicle parked at the Albuquerque Sunport.

The victims have been identified as:

Matthew Miller, 21

Jennifer Lannon, 39

Jesten Mata, 40

Randal Apostalon, 60

Officials say APD detectives are currently investigating the death of Apostalon. This is a joint investigation between APD and Grants police as Miller, Lannon, and Mata were reported missing out of Grants in January.