Bodies discovered at Sunport identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have identified the four people whose bodies were discovered on Friday in a vehicle parked at the Albuquerque Sunport.

The victims have been identified as:

  • Matthew Miller, 21
  • Jennifer Lannon, 39
  • Jesten Mata, 40
  • Randal Apostalon, 60

Officials say APD detectives are currently investigating the death of Apostalon. This is a joint investigation between APD and Grants police as Miller, Lannon, and Mata were reported missing out of Grants in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES