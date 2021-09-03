Blood left behind connects man to April burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took five months but a suspect thief is finally behind bars because of blood left behind at the scene. Police say on April 4, someone broke into Kaufman’s just west on Eubank. They say the person smashed the glass door then stole 79 pairs of Oakley sunglasses and 86 knives at a value of more than $20,000.

Police say it turns out, the suspect cut himself on one of the knives and they collected blood from the scene. Police say the DNA matched 29-year-old Robert Emlay. He is now facing charges including burglary. Emlay has a long criminal history. At one point, he was facing first-degree murder charges which were dropped in 2018.