ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Authorities say they’ve caught the suspected bank robber who wore a winter jacket. Ronald Lopez is accused of wearing a fur-lined coat as he robbed the Rio Grande Credit Union at 301 Rio Bravo Blvd SE last week.

They say he led the FBI right to him when he handed the teller a demand note on the back of an empty envelope. There was a bard code on the back of the envelope. When the postal service entered the bar code into their system, Lopez’s address came up.

When officials searched his home, agents found the jacket used in the robbery. Lopez previously pled guilty to another bank robbery. Lopez previously pled guilty to another bank robbery in 2018.