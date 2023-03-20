ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a father in a Blake’s Lotaburger parking lot last week will be held behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Rodriguez was with his girlfriend, Brittany Sena, while she was exchanging custody of her daughter with the little girl’s father.

Police say the two men got into a fight and Rodriguez shot and killed Tristan Isaacs. Monday, a judge decided to hold Rodriguez in custody until trial. Judge Alisa Hart cited the defendant’s criminal history, including involvement in another murder.

Rodriguez is charged with murder. Sena is being charged with child abuse.