ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Blake’s Lotaburger employee is accused of beating and stabbing a homeless man. According to a criminal complaint, maintenance worker Darnell Drake argued with the man at the restaurant near Louisiana on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police at one point the man threw a drink at Drake and then Drake hit the man with a push broom. Police say Drake then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the legs. Drake claimed he acted in self-defense but police arrested him for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Drake locked up until trial.