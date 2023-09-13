An employee with Blake’s Lotaburger was charged with stabbing a homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Blake’s Lotaburger employee admitted to assaulting a homeless man during a plea hearing on Wednesday morning, September 13. Darrell Drake pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in front of Judge Cindy Leos.

In May, Drake got into an argument with a homeless man at the Blakes near Lomas and Louisiana Boulevard. The man threw a cup at Drake, and Drake stabbed him with a knife.

Drake is now facing two years behind bars as a part of the plea deal. A sentencing date has been set for October 10.