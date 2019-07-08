Billionaire charged with sex trafficking has New Mexico ties

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal agents arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Epstein after he returned to the states from Paris. Epstein has been charged with horrible crimes involving girls as young as 14-year-old.

He’s got a mansion less than an hour from the metro that Sky News 13 flew over Monday. The remote mansion hideaway is located on a ranch near Stanley in southern Santa Fe County.

The massive property is owned by Epstein, he’s now charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. According to court documents unsealed Monday, from 2002 to 2005, Epstein and his employees sexually exploited dozens of minors in his homes in New York and Florida.

“Our clients are extremely gratified that these charges have finally been brought. As many of you who have been covering this know, this is something that our clients have been subject to an enormous amount of verbal abuse, that compounded the sexual abuse they suffered. They have been attacked and this is very, very welcome and gratifying vindication for them,” says plaintiff attorney David Boies.

The ranch is owned by Epstein, but he has not been charged with any crimes here in New Mexico. However, back in May, federal prosecutors were asking any New Mexico victims of Epstein to come forward.

Epstein was facing similar federal charges in Florida back in 2008. He pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges, avoiding a possible life sentence in the federal case.

As part of that case, Epstein did briefly register as a sex offender in New Mexico in 2010.