SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 49-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike in Santa Fe has died, the Santa Fe Police Department announced Thursday.

Nathan Gray, 49, was hit on Aug. 1 and passed away on Aug. 3 at the hospital. The Santa Fe Police Department responded to the crash on Old Pecos Trail near the intersection of Santa Barbara Drive around 6:16 a.m. Gray was initially taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are asking the public to help locate the driver who hit Gray. Police said Gray was traveling with the flow of traffic and was hit from behind. Officers determined that the suspect fled in a vehicle south on Old Pecos Trail.

Investigators believe the vehicle that hit Gray was possibly a white and gold sedan. If you have any information on the suspect vehicle or this incident, you are asked to call Crash Investigator Officer Jeremy Duran at 505-603-1545.