ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was hit while riding a bike in Albuquerque on Sunday night, police announced on Monday.
The man was crossing Zuni Road near Kentucky Street SE when he was hit by the driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling eastbound on Zuni Road, police stated in a news release. The victim on the bike was taken to UNM Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Trending News
- New Mexico: New Mexico Senator talks with “Game of Thrones” author on use of AI
- Roads: Paving project prompts lane closures on I-40 in the East Mountains
- Crime: Judges rules Oñate statue protest shooter will stay behind bars until trial
- Albuquerque: Proposed ordinance could make free transit permanent in Albuquerque
The driver fled east on Zuni Road and then north on Louisiana Boulevard, police added. The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a gray or charcoal Ford F250, possibly a 2020 model with extensive front-end damage and no rear tailgate. The driver is unknown at this time.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m., police said. If you have any information about the driver or the vehicle, call police at 505-242-COPS or 505-242-2677.