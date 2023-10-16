ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was hit while riding a bike in Albuquerque on Sunday night, police announced on Monday.

The man was crossing Zuni Road near Kentucky Street SE when he was hit by the driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling eastbound on Zuni Road, police stated in a news release. The victim on the bike was taken to UNM Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The driver fled east on Zuni Road and then north on Louisiana Boulevard, police added. The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a gray or charcoal Ford F250, possibly a 2020 model with extensive front-end damage and no rear tailgate. The driver is unknown at this time.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m., police said. If you have any information about the driver or the vehicle, call police at 505-242-COPS or 505-242-2677.