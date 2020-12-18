Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A cyclist was killed in Taos by a speeding truck that drove on the sidewalk. It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in Ranchos de Taos.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Henry Samora was driving recklessly on State Road 68 when he says a car pulled in front of him. He told deputies he swerved to miss but his brakes wouldn’t work. That’s when he hit 61-year-old Deluvino Casias who was riding his bike on the sidewalk. Samora is charged with homicide by vehicle.

According to the Taos News, Casias was a lifelong resident of Ranchos de Taos.

