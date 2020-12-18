Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Taos

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A cyclist was killed in Taos by a speeding truck that drove on the sidewalk. It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in Ranchos de Taos.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Henry Samora was driving recklessly on State Road 68 when he says a car pulled in front of him. He told deputies he swerved to miss but his brakes wouldn’t work. That’s when he hit 61-year-old Deluvino Casias who was riding his bike on the sidewalk. Samora is charged with homicide by vehicle.

According to the Taos News, Casias was a lifelong resident of Ranchos de Taos.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery