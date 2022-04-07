ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney is appealing the release of a man accused of two murders. Adrian Avilas is charged with killing 24-year-old Elias Otero in a February 2021 robbery scheme, a year after a deadly shooting near I-40 and Juan Tabo.

In a pretrial detention motion two weeks ago, Judge Stanley Whitaker said prosecutors proved Avila is a danger but did not prove there are no conditions of release that would keep the community safe. The judge then ordered Avila released on a GPS monitor.

DA Raul Torres disagrees with that decision saying GPS monitoring is not sufficient enough to keep violent criminals from striking again. In fact, Torres said one of Avila’s co-defendants in the 2020 murder case was himself on a GPS monitor at the time of the crime. “That very fact, I think, demonstrates to everyone and should demonstrate to the court that GPS alone is not a sufficient safeguard for somebody as violent and dangerous as Adrian Avila is,” Torres said.

In his appeal, the DA argues Avila is exactly the type of criminal defendant for whom the voters authorized pretrial detention.