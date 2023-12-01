BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Local authorities are cracking down on under-the-influence drivers during the last month of 2023.

From December 1 to December 31, you might encounter more sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols within Bernalillo County. The sheriff’s office is trying to get drunk, or drugged, drivers off the road through this operation.

“Protecting our community is our foremost responsibility. With these intensified patrols, we aim to create safer roads and discourage the dangerous decision of driving under the influence,” said Sheriff John Allen.

Officials are reminding locals to be safe when they decide to use substances. They can do this by designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service.