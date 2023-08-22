BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help. They’re attempting to track down a man suspected of trying to steal a cartload of merchandise from Walgreens.

In June, a customer captured an image of the man deputies claimed tried to roll out a cart filled with makeup and other merchandise.

At first, employees locked the doors to stop him.

After witnesses reported the man threatened a customer with a hammer, so employees unlocked the door, and he fled in a blue or green Saturn sedan with the driver waiting inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO.