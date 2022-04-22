ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of 4th St. NW and Schulte Rd. According to a tweet, they say deputies responded to an assault call in that area and when they found a man unconscious and not breathing.

They say that man died on scene and his death is being investigated as suspicious. No other information is available at this time.