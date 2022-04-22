ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of 4th St. NW and Schulte Rd. According to a tweet, they say deputies responded to an assault call in that area and when they found a man unconscious and not breathing.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
- Wildfires: New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 21 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico: Senior ditch day at Elephant Butte Lake leads to sinking of boat, rolled vehicle
They say that man died on scene and his death is being investigated as suspicious. No other information is available at this time.