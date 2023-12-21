BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a homicide that happened the night of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Deputies were dispatched to San Bernardino Drive in northwest Albuquerque and found multiple injured people when they arrived on the scene.

Deputies first came upon a 65-year-old woman who was in the street; she was found with lacerations on her arms and blood all over. The woman directed deputies to a nearby home, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says. Inside, they found a 37-year-old male who had died from gunshot wounds. Deputies also located an 88-year-old man who was alive at the scene; he was found locked in a car in the garage with facial injuries and blood on him.

The two injured individuals were taken to the hospital. Deputies say a dispute between 88-year-old William Howell and 37-year-old Rastko Starcevic, the homicide victim, likely led to the shooting. Howell has been detained in the hospital and is a suspect in the homicide.

Detectives are still working on the case. Anyone with information can contact BCSO at 505-798-7000 or via email at violentcrimes@bernco.gov.